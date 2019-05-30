Armenia’s Pashinyan: Construction of roads has psychological importance

YEREVAN. – Currently, a 100km road section is under construction phase, and another 97.5km is at various phases of tender. Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Bagrat Badalyan, stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, stated that construction of roads has a psychological importance in terms of the climate in the country and the people’s mood.

“We need to bring the roads to a high level at a fast pace as possible, and not forgetting about [good] quality,” he added, in particular.