News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Construction of roads has psychological importance
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Construction of roads has psychological importance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Currently, a 100km road section is under construction phase, and another 97.5km is at various phases of tender. Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Bagrat Badalyan, stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, stated that construction of roads has a psychological importance in terms of the climate in the country and the people’s mood.

“We need to bring the roads to a high level at a fast pace as possible, and not forgetting about [good] quality,” he added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia investigation discovers formality deals, tax evasion within North-South Road Corridor criminal case framework
According to preliminary estimates, the companies involved may have about AMD 600 million in liabilities—including fines and penalties—in terms of tax debts to the state…
 Armenia Premier: No problem with funding of 320km road repair envisioned for this year
The government decided to increase the 2019 State Budget revenues and expenditures by AMD 7.4 billion, and to direct them to road construction projects…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan hopes large-scale road construction works will start as of May 15
The PM threatened those who build poor-quality roads…
 Ministry of Transport: Over 300 km of roads will be repaired in Armenia
He noted that the a total of 54 km of roads will be repaired in Tavush region…
 Armenia minister: Armenia will have high-quality Armenia-Georgia road next year
Arshakyan attached importance to the role of technologies in...
 Tbilisi looks positively toward creation of Russia-Georgia road corridor, Armenia official says
“Armenia is just a beneficiary side here,” the transport minister added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos