Armenia military personnel’s salaries to rise as of June 1

YEREVAN. – The salaries of military personnel in Armenia will rise as of June 1, and the government has ensured all the procedures. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“The government has done what needs [to be done],” the PM added, in particular. “The system is introduced; there will be no misunderstandings, disruptions.”

The government is increasing the salaries of Armenia’s military personnel by 10 percent. But as a result of bonuses, their salaries will actually increase by 18 percent on average.