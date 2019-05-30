News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia government allocates AMD 16mn for Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade
Armenia government allocates AMD 16mn for Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The delegation of the Student Sports Federation of Armenia allocated on Thursday 16 million drams for participation in the Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade.

Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the Armenian delegation in Napoli will consist of 19 people.

The Universiade is the most important sporting event of the year, in which more than 15,000 delegates from more than 180 countries participate.

The student sports delegation of Armenia is represented by the best athletes and coaches of university teams, who have always occupied the top 30 places in the overall standings.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos