Armenia government allocates AMD 16mn for Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade

The delegation of the Student Sports Federation of Armenia allocated on Thursday 16 million drams for participation in the Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade.
Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the Armenian delegation in Napoli will consist of 19 people.
The Universiade is the most important sporting event of the year, in which more than 15,000 delegates from more than 180 countries participate.
The student sports delegation of Armenia is represented by the best athletes and coaches of university teams, who have always occupied the top 30 places in the overall standings.