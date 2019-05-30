Armenia education minister: YSU rector had to resign sooner

I won’t comment publicly on any candidate for rector of Yerevan State University so that it isn’t viewed as guidance. This is what Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan told journalists today when asked if he endorses Gegham Gevorgyan as rector.
“There will be nominations during the session of the Board of Trustees today,” he said.
In response to a question regarding the resignation of Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan, he said the following: “I simply called on him to leave with dignity. I explained that the main events devoted to the university were going to be held in the fall.”
The minister is certain that Aram Simonyan had to resign sooner.