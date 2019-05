Russian customs officers detained a large consignment of smuggled cigarettes in Russian Rostov, Kommersant reported referring to the press service of the Southern Customs Administration.

A total of 50 thousand packs of cigarettes were seized, amounted to 5 million rubles. According to the report, an Armenian citizen was engaged in storing and selling tobacco products without excise stamps, he was detained, the issue of initiating a criminal case against him is being resolved.