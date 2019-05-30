News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.33
EUR
535.9
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Drug smuggling attempt prevented in Armenia, 2 Iran nationals detained
Drug smuggling attempt prevented in Armenia, 2 Iran nationals detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Officers from the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, together with the staff from the Meghri customs checkpoint at the border with Iran, inspected the luggage of two Iranian citizens who had arrived from Iran.

As a result, a 3kg methamphetamine-like substance—and packaged with an adhesive tape—was found in one of their suitcases, the SRC information and public relations department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The smugglers had hid this substance in a specially-made secret compartment of this suitcase.   

The SRC has filed a criminal case into this incident.

The two Iranian nationals have been detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia citizen passenger falls ill, plane makes emergency landing in Russia
The airplane was en route from Moscow to Yakutsk, but it made an emergency landing in Norilsk…
 Armenian Justice Ministry to introduce preliminary e-registration system for visiting convicts
They are also working to improve nutrition…
 Russia commutes Armenia ex-official and former MP’s preventive measure
Mihran Poghosyan has been placed under house arrest…
 Indonesian police arrest US citizen for offending country's president
The Communist Party and any emblem related to the...
 Former Armenian State University of Economics Rector witness in case
The National Security Service has transmitted the proceedings of the...
 Building caught fire in Yerevan downtown
A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos