Drug smuggling attempt prevented in Armenia, 2 Iran nationals detained

YEREVAN. – Officers from the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, together with the staff from the Meghri customs checkpoint at the border with Iran, inspected the luggage of two Iranian citizens who had arrived from Iran.

As a result, a 3kg methamphetamine-like substance—and packaged with an adhesive tape—was found in one of their suitcases, the SRC information and public relations department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The smugglers had hid this substance in a specially-made secret compartment of this suitcase.

The SRC has filed a criminal case into this incident.

The two Iranian nationals have been detained.