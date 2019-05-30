Kazakhstan police officer dismissed after threatening Armenians

Kazakh police officer Bauirzhan Khantemirov has been dismissed from office after the scandalous video recording related to him was disseminated on social media websites. Khantemirov was the acting commander of the Road Patrol of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan, writes NUR.KZ.

According to the press service of the Police Department, an official inspection is underway.

Earlier, a video recording with the alleged voice of Khantemirov calling on drawing up records for “cars of Armenians” was disseminated on social media websites. Khantemirov threatened Armenians, saying that if “records were not drawn up for Armenians’ cars”, all commanders of the platoons had to show up to work with explanations in the morning.