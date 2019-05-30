Armenian minister: Former, current ministers also need to be vetted

According to Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, former and current ministers also have to undergo vetting. This is what the minister told journalists during a briefing at the government today.
“If you recall, two to three years ago, then Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan said the assets of each and every official need to be checked. I myself am not against being vetted,” he said.
When asked if he isn’t afraid that some information related to him might be revealed, Harutyunyan said he has never been a state official and 99% of his earnings have been his earnings at Yerevan State University.
In response to the question on what Armenia will get out of vetting of all judges, the minister said the following:
“The presses release many articles clearly showing the tens of millions of dollars in donations that a judge receives and increase of assets. We need to know how those assets were acquired.”