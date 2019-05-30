News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia official: There have been structural changes in country’s economy
Armenia official: There have been structural changes in country’s economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The National Statistical Committee’s indicator for economic growth in the first quarter of 2019 shows that structural changes have taken place in the economy. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Thursday told this to reporters.

“By sum of the first four months of 2019, we [Armenia] have a 7% economic activity,” he said. “The National Statistical Committee’s indicator for economic growth in the first quarter of 2019 shows that structural changes have taken place in the economy, and the number of economic growth is higher than the economic activity. The number of quarterly economic growth was 7.1%, and the fourth-month economic activity—9.2%. The economic activity for four months was 7%.”

Also, the minister expressed confidence that there will be a 7% economic growth for the six months of the year.

But to the remark that there is a drop in Armenia’s exports and imports, Khachatryan expressed a view that these are temporary difficulties.

“We expect higher indicators for next months,” he added, in particular. “And we have trends of recovery at positions where we had temporary drops.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenian Parliament discussing nomination of member of State Committee for Protection of Economic Competition
Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Armenia PM: Economy has good “mood” according to first 4 months’ data
One of the most joyful in these indicators is the increase in export volumes…
 Armenia villagers keep road closed all night
The residents of neighboring villages also have joined the protest action…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM jokes: They grow rabbit, sow asparagus, fill manure; no secret
They use rabbit manure which is considered to be the most effective for asparagus products…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos