Armenia official: There have been structural changes in country’s economy

YEREVAN. – The National Statistical Committee’s indicator for economic growth in the first quarter of 2019 shows that structural changes have taken place in the economy. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Thursday told this to reporters.

“By sum of the first four months of 2019, we [Armenia] have a 7% economic activity,” he said. “The National Statistical Committee’s indicator for economic growth in the first quarter of 2019 shows that structural changes have taken place in the economy, and the number of economic growth is higher than the economic activity. The number of quarterly economic growth was 7.1%, and the fourth-month economic activity—9.2%. The economic activity for four months was 7%.”

Also, the minister expressed confidence that there will be a 7% economic growth for the six months of the year.

But to the remark that there is a drop in Armenia’s exports and imports, Khachatryan expressed a view that these are temporary difficulties.

“We expect higher indicators for next months,” he added, in particular. “And we have trends of recovery at positions where we had temporary drops.”