OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs meet with Azerbaijani President

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia) and Andrew Schofer (US), who arrived in Baku within the regional visit, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting.

According to the Azerbaijani media, during the meeting issues of the Karabakh settlement were discussed. Details are not reported.

Before visiting Azerbaijan, the co-chairs were Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.