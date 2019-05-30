Armenia President receives Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee delegation

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games.

The President welcomed the conduct of the Pan-Armenian Games and the idea of the pan-Armenian event in general.

President of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan presented the program of the Pan-Armenian Games and provided details about the tournaments to be held. This year, the Pan-Armenian Games will be held with the motto “Unity through Sports” and will be opened in Artsakh for the first time ever (tournaments for 7 of the 17 sports will be held in Artsakh). The Games will gather Armenian athletes from more than 35 cities around the world, including 4,000 athletes from Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora.

Highlighting the significance of holding the Pan-Armenian Games in Artsakh, Sarkissian said it serves as a wonderful opportunity for thousands of Armenians to visit and become connected to Artsakh. According to him, patriotism must be expressed by not only protection of the borders, but also by knowing and recognizing the homeland. Sarkissian also expressed willingness to support the Games and encouraged the representatives of the World Committee to continue their sacred task.