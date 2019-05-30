News
Karabakh MOD urges Azerbaijan to refrain from exacerbating situation through provoking disinformation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The “information” disseminated Thursday by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service that, allegedly, Azerbaijani soldier Agil Omarov was killed in Akna from a sniper shot by the Armenian side, is inaccurate. The Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic ) Ministry of Defense (MOD) noted about this in a statement.

As per the statement, the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue adhering to the ceasefire along the entire line of contact, and, at the same time, the Nagorno-Karabakh MOD urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the hopeless steps to artificially exacerbate the situation by way of provoking disinformation. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
