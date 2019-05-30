News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.27/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.16 (down by AMD 0.74), that of one British pound totaled AMD 606.77 (down by AMD 0.42), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.40 (up by 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 221.96, AMD 19,790.01 and AMD 12,291.07, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Parliament discussing nomination of member of State Committee for Protection of Economic Competition
Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Armenia official: There have been structural changes in country’s economy
By sum of the first four months of 2019, we have a 7% economic activity…
 Armenia PM: Economy has good “mood” according to first 4 months’ data
One of the most joyful in these indicators is the increase in export volumes…
 Armenia villagers keep road closed all night
The residents of neighboring villages also have joined the protest action…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM jokes: They grow rabbit, sow asparagus, fill manure; no secret
They use rabbit manure which is considered to be the most effective for asparagus products…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos