News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia justice minister receives CoE representatives
Armenia justice minister receives CoE representatives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan received today the high-ranking delegation led by Director General of the Directorate for General Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos.

As reported the Ministry of Justice, among the delegates were Secretary of the Venice Commission Thomas Markert, Head of the Department of Justice and Legal Cooperation Hanne Juncker, Executive Secretary of the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) Gianluca Esposito, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova and Political Advisor, representative of the Directorate for Political Affairs Maxim Longang.

The justice minister welcomed the delegation’s visit and highly appreciated the current level of relations between Armenia and the Council of Europe. “Over the past year, the Prime Minister has stated several times that Armenia has the political will to have an independent judicial power, and the democratic reforms that took place in Armenia are sufficient to reinforce an independent judiciary in terms of institutions,” Artak Zeynalyan said.

The minister informed that the Ministry of Justice undertook the development of a strategy on judicial and legal reforms earlier this year, and the strategy will be submitted to the government for consideration in the fall.

Touching upon the application of transitional justice, Zeynalyan noted that it is on the agenda and emphasized that Armenia also looks forward to the support of experts from the bodies of the Council of Europe.

Head of the delegation of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos expressed gratitude for the reception, stated that Armenia’s judiciary is in a process of radical reforms and expressed the support of the Council of Europe to the implementation of those reforms.

Minister Zeynalyan assured that the reforms in the judiciary will be implemented in line with the Constitution of Armenia and the assumed international commitments and will ensure wide inclusivity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Council of Europe to send experts to Armenia, Jagland and Pashinyan talk on phone
Jagland confirmed the organisation’s support to Armenia’s reform agenda…
 CoE Committee of Ministers publicizes Armenia Ombudsman special position on ECHR ruling
For the first time in the history of the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, the Ombudsman has submitted such special position to this committee…
 PACE monitors express concern at Armenia Prime Minister’s call to block courts
“We wish to emphasise that the independence of the judiciary is a pre-requisite for the rule of law…
 Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms
The EU and Council of Europe launch “Partnership for Good Governance” program…
 Pashinyan: Armenia is fully committed to Council of Europe values
“I wish the Council of Europe unshakable resilience to the benefit of democracy…
 Azerbaijan disgrace at PACE
The corruption scandal that shocked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2018 was unprecedented in dimensions, Deutsche Welle reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos