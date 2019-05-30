No criminal case instituted for threats from Pashinyan supporters' rally organizer yet

The Police of the Republic of Armenia is still investigating the threats made by Jivan Abrahamyan, one of the organizers of the rally in support of Nikol Pashinyan, reports the Police.

“The Police will decide to institute or not institute a criminal case in relation to the threats within 10 days,” the Police clarified.

On May 25, Jivan Abrahamyan made calls for violence at Liberty Square in Yerevan and declared that he would “hit the head of President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan with a stone”, if Artsakh received second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

The next day, Jivan Abrahamyan was apprehended and taken to the Kentron police station since he was suspected of making threats.