News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Erdogan still committed to EU membership
Erdogan still committed to EU membership
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey maintains its commitment to a full European Union membership even though the bloc has not kept its promises, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, a day after an EU report criticized Ankara on its judiciary and economic state, reports Reuters.

Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara, Erdogan said they would effectively ban only “problematic” sections of websites instead of imposing a full access ban.

Erdogan also said Turkey remained committed to its “zero tolerance” policy on torture - two days after an Ankara lawyers’ group said five foreign ministry personnel reported they had been tortured and mistreated in custody.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-ruling party: Hungary officially concluded Armenia-EU agreement ratification process
At this moment, the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union has registered official ratifications of 12 EU member states…
 Macron rating falls after European Parliament elections
The rating of French President Emmanuel Macron fell by two percent after the elections to the European Parliament...
 Three-day curriculum workshop gets underway in Armenia
The workshop aims at articulating Armenia’s secondary education program philosophy…
 EU leaders re-electing EU leadership
Powers of the current President of the European Commission, the representative of Luxembourg…
 ECB launches new €100 and €200 banknotes
“All of the new series of banknotes use new and innovative security features…
 EU rejects US demand that agriculture be part of trade talks
After receiving the backing of EU ministers in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos