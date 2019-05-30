Erdogan still committed to EU membership

Turkey maintains its commitment to a full European Union membership even though the bloc has not kept its promises, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, a day after an EU report criticized Ankara on its judiciary and economic state, reports Reuters.

Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara, Erdogan said they would effectively ban only “problematic” sections of websites instead of imposing a full access ban.

Erdogan also said Turkey remained committed to its “zero tolerance” policy on torture - two days after an Ankara lawyers’ group said five foreign ministry personnel reported they had been tortured and mistreated in custody.