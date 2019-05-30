NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.05.2019

Last week Hungary formally concluded the process of ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armen Ashotyan, Vice-Chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia wrote on Facebook.“At this moment, the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union has registered official ratifications of 12 EU member states + Armenia, “ Ashotyan added. “In the absence of [Armenia’s] diplomatic relations with Hungary, the relevant information reaches me through inter-party channels—from Brussels and Budapest.”

The Armenian government held last sitting of 17 ministers as the new law on the government's structure is already in effect.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked all ministers for their work done during this time.

“The structural changes that have been made, have been so long discussed, analyzed, observed and we are convinced that this is the right decision,” the PM noted.

As reported earlier, the Armenian government will have 12 ministries instead of 17.

The residents of Aragatsavan community of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province have blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway and the railway since Wednesday afternoon.

The villagers said they are dissatisfied with the new increased irrigation water tariffs.

The protesters warn that if the relevant agencies do not solve their problem, they will close off the central water line in Talin region with stones.

The electricity tariff will be reviewed in Armenia starting from February 1, 2020, a candidate for the head of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Seda Shahinyan.

As to the natural gas prices, Shahinyan said there are no offers yet, but they are holding discussions and collaborating with Gazprom Armenia.

Chelsea have won the UEFA Europa League cup for the second time beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final that was played in Baku.

Due to security concerns, Armenia national football squad captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan had not joined The Gunners for this match.

Prior to the match Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Mkhitaryan and expressed his solidarity. Pashinyan said Armenians are proud of Mkhitaryan and are with him “with heart and soul”.

Arsenal fans supported Mkhitaryan by singing sons dedicated to him in Baku.

Former rector of Yerevan State University, academician Gegham Gevorgyan was elected acting rector of Yerevan State University after an open vote held during the session of theYSU Board of Trustees.

Doctor of Law Vahe Hovhannisyan had also been nominated during the session.