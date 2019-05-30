Armenia Parliament considering nomination of State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition member

The nomination of Aren Danielyan as member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition is being considered during the May 30 session of the National Assembly of Armenia, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan (representative of the Prosperous Armenia Party) informed the MPs that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has nominated Aren Danielyan as member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition for a term of 3 years.
The candidate approached the podium and presented his biography and professional career.