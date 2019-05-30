News
Armenia education, science minister to pay visit to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

From May 30 to 31, Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan will pay a visit to Georgia at the invitation of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia Mikhail Batiashvili, reports the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia.

The minister is scheduled to have meetings with representatives of the fields of education and science and have discussions on implementation of educational reforms and the policy on education, the assurance of quality of education and the opportunities for partnership in the education and science sectors.
