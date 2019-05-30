Armenia parliament speaker: I'll ask that question next time

The incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan filed a motion for the release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, but this hasn’t had any impact on the relations between the governments of Armenia and Artsakh. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.

“A wedge can’t ever be thrusted in the relations between Armenia and Artsakh. This is inadmissible, and if anyone tries to thrust a wedge, I will view it as betrayal of the nation,” Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan said he wouldn't like to comment on the motion filed by the presidents of Artsakh, saying that he always tries to refrain from commenting on any event that is part of and even related to a court procedure.

When asked if it wasn’t strange that Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan would keep silent when people on the opposite side would be sentenced under the case of the events of March 1, 2008 for years, Mirzoyan said it was a good question and he would ask Bako Sahakyan during his next meeting with him.