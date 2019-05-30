News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker on Robert Kocharyan becoming active
Armenia parliament speaker on Robert Kocharyan becoming active
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The people of the Republic of Armenia decide who will be in power and who won’t. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

When asked if second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s activity presents a danger for the government, Ararat Mirzoyan said the following:  If anyone, including Robert Kocharyan has the support of the people that he needs to have, we have no problem with maintaining power and not giving it to him or anyone else. As far as Robert Kocharyan is concerned, it seems as though he has problems with the law. We’ll see what happens and then we’ll talk.”

When asked if the authorities aren’t drawing conclusions from the statements of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party to get serious, the parliamentary speaker said he wouldn’t like to comment on that and advised the political party to draw conclusions for itself.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM dismisses deputy ministers
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed...
 Armenia President to express position on Constitutional Court judge candidate in one month
The four previous candidates nominated by the...
 Armenian parliament says there are no constitutional changes on the table
“We want to approach the matter reasonably...
 Armenia PM on not receiving presidential order in Kazakhstan
Nikol Pashinyan also stated that he was not...
 Armenia deputy parliamentary speaker on Kocharyan's statement
Talking about second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s statement on...
 Armenia Parliament kicks off regular sessions
A record number of matters are on the agenda of the legislature…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos