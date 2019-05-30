Armenia parliament speaker on Robert Kocharyan becoming active

The people of the Republic of Armenia decide who will be in power and who won’t. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

When asked if second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s activity presents a danger for the government, Ararat Mirzoyan said the following: If anyone, including Robert Kocharyan has the support of the people that he needs to have, we have no problem with maintaining power and not giving it to him or anyone else. As far as Robert Kocharyan is concerned, it seems as though he has problems with the law. We’ll see what happens and then we’ll talk.”

When asked if the authorities aren’t drawing conclusions from the statements of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party to get serious, the parliamentary speaker said he wouldn’t like to comment on that and advised the political party to draw conclusions for itself.