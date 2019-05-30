Brian Hook: U.S. will respond with military force if Iran attacks its interests

U.S. will respond with military force if Iran attacks its interests, said U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook.
According to him, some believe that there will be no attacks on US interests, Reuters reported.
The U.S. military has sent forces, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East in a move that U.S. officials said was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.
“The U.S. is pursuing what it calls a “maximum pressure campaign” of sanctions against Iran to reduce its revenue streams from oil and other economic activities, in an attempt to curb what it sees as Tehran’s disruptive policies in the region,” the source noted.
“There will be no more oil waivers granted,” he said,
Until the beginning of May of this year, a number of countries received a delay from the sanctions on the Iranian oil imports. However, on May 2, the US noted that there would be no further deferments.