Trump says if Iran is ready for talk he is available

President of the United States Donald Trump said if Iran is ready for talk, he is available, AP reported.
Trump added that the Iranian economy is hurt by the American sanctions and that the country is becoming a “weakened nation.”
Iranian spiritual leader, ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran will not hold talks with Washington. Iran does not see problems in talks with other countries and Europeans, but talks will not be related to Iran’s defense capability.
He warned against giving up to pressure and against holding talks with U.S.