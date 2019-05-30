Yerevan mayor receives Marseille's deputy mayor

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Deputy Mayor of Marseille Didier Parakian, reports the news service of Yerevan Municipality.
Attaching special importance to the fruitful cooperation established between the two cities, Hayk Marutyan expressed gratitude to the deputy mayor for his contributions to the strengthening of relations. Talking about the programs being carried out in Yerevan, the mayor set aside the primary issues to be solved.
Didier Parakian noted that he sees that the citizens of Yerevan are hopeful and have a positive attitude.
In terms of enhancement of economic cooperation, the partes attached special importance to the expansion of business ties and investment projects. Didier Parakian invited Mayor Hayk Marutyan to Marseille for an official visit.