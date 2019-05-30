News
Friday
May 31
News
Friday
May 31
Putin, Erdogan discuss military cooperation
Putin, Erdogan discuss military cooperation
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, the parties noted the importance of making more efforts for stabilization of the situation in Idlib, discussed the neutralization of terrorist groups and touched upon topics concerning both countries, including military-technical cooperation.

According to the statement issued by the Turkish President’s administration, Putin and Erdogan agreed to meet during the G-20 Summit to be held in Japan in late June.
