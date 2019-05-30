Soros foundation director files complaint against Narek Malyan

Director of Open Society Foundation of Soros Larisa Minasyan has filed a report to the police against Narek Malyan, stating that Malyan is preparing to block the entrance to Soros’s office.
This is what Narek Malyan informed live on Facebook and declared that “Larisa Minasyan is right, I have said this several times.”
Malyan also noted that the Open Society Foundation is trying to silence him, but it will never work out.
Later, Malyan wrote that he won’t be able to appear at the police division tomorrow since he is going to hold a protest in front of the office of Soros.