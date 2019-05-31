Series of explosions in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Kirkuk claim several lives (VIDEO)

Iraqi security officials said a series of explosions shook the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Kirkuk Thursday, killing at least four people and wounding 23, The Associated Press reported.

In the officials’ words, the six blasts went off in quick succession in the center of the city.

The head of Kirkuk Operations, Saad Harbya, told Rudaw TV that the situation is under control. He blamed the Islamic State (ISIS) for these explosions.

As per Rudaw TV, improvised explosive devices detonated at around 10pm local time.