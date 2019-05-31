Mexican President to Trump: I am not coward

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his foreign minister will form a delegation to find a peaceful and coordinated solution amid threats of US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, AP reported.
López Obrador said in a public letter addressed to Trump that “social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures,” and alluded to the US history as a nation of immigrants: “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.”
According to him, Mexico is doing its best to prevent migration through its territory as much as possible without violating human rights.
He urged Trump to “please, remember that I do not lack valor, that I am not a coward nor timorous but rather act according to principles.”
Earlier, Donald Trump imposed 5 percent tariffs on all Mexican imports as of June 10 to force Mexico to put more effort into handling a wave of migrants from Central America trying to cross the US border.