Xianglong: Chinese and US leaders unlikely to achieve progress on trade disputes

Chinese and US leaders are unlikely to make progress on trade disputes during a meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Japan in June, said the former head of the Central Bank of China Dai Xianglong.
“Leaders of China and the US will meet late next month in Japan and I hope there will be positive news [from the meeting]. However, [any breakthrough] would not be easy because it is actually very difficult for the US side to form a powerful and systematic correction that can right the wrongs made by [President] Trump,” SCMP reported quoting Xianglong.
Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing sharply increased in early May after the Trump administration accused China of abandoning its previous promises to make structural changes in its economic practice.
Later, Washington imposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Chinese imports in the amount of $ 200 billion, which forced Beijing to retaliate.
Trump said he plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart during the G20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, although China has not officially confirmed the meeting.