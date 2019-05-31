Armenia commodity turnover with Turkmenistan doubled in 2018

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat, on Thursday met with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the recent dynamics in Armenian-Turkmen interstate cooperation were noted, and the intensification of reciprocal visits as well as trade and economic cooperation and humanitarian and cultural contacts were underscored, the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Deputy PM Grigoryan and President Berdimuhamedow recorded that commodity turnover between the two countries doubled in 2018, as compared to 2017, and reached US$31 million.

Furthermore, the interlocutors attached importance to the deepening of cooperation in agriculture and tourism, and touched upon the reciprocal founding of trade chambers in the capital cities of both countries and the reopening of the Ashgabat-Yerevan direct flights.

In addition, a special reference was made to the deepening of cooperation in the energy sector.