Yerevan residents get used to becoming “neighbors” with garbage?

The problem of garbage removal has become tiresome in Yerevan.
The matter has become so rooted that numerous residents of the capital city of Armenia have simply stopped noticing the garbage “hills,” the disgusting-looking garbage bins, the stench, as well as the “companions” of this phenomenon.
The company responsible for garbage disposal in Yerevan has been penalized and fined numerous times, several Saturday public upkeep actions have been held, and some new garbage trucks have been purchased, but garbage is not properly collected yet in the city.