Russia aviation customs service representatives visit Armenia

YEREVAN. – The administration staff from Russian aviation customs services is in Armenia on a working visit.
The delegation members met with deputy chairperson Shushanik Nersisyan of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and the latter’s employees of the relevant divisions, SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed passenger luggage declaration and customs control procedures during transfer.
Also, the administration staff of customs services at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo International Airports of Moscow visited Zvartnots and Shirak International Airports of capital city Yerevan and of Gyumri, respectively, to get familiarized with the working customs procedures at these airports of Armenia.