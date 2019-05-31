Iran’s MFA rejects unfounded claims of some Arab states

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned and rejected the unfounded claims of a number of Arab states, Mehr reported.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that Iran is confident that such hostile statements do not reflect the views of all the participants taking part in the meeting.
Instead of using the opportunity of the International Quds Day to pursue the rights of the Palestinian people, the summit hosted by Saudi Arabia followed the wrong strategy of creating discord among regional and Muslim countries, which is what the Israeli regime wants, he added.
“We consider Saudi Arabia’s attempt to rally neighboring and Arab countries [against Iran] as the continuation of a futile process that the United States and the Zionist regime are pursuing against the Islamic Republic,” he noted.
Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting of leaders of a number of Arab and Muslim states, which resulted in a joint statement calling for the international community to resist the criminal actions of Iran.