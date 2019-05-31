Armenia Parliament unanimously passes several bills

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Friday passed several bills in the second reading, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
In particular, the MPs unanimously approved the package of draft laws on making amendments and addenda to the law on ensuring road traffic safety and related laws; and the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on motorways and related laws.
Also, the deputies unanimously passed, in the first reading, the proposed law on making amendments and addenda to the law on the practice of law; and the draft law on making amendments and addenda to the law on the status of military service and military servicemen.
Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan noted that at the request of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, the bill on making amendments and addenda to the law on the status of military service and military servicemen needs to be debated on and adopted in two readings. As a result, the MPs held another vote and passed this proposed law in two readings.