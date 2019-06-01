International Children's Day celebrated on June 1

June 1 marks International Children's Day.
International Children's Day is one of the oldest international holidays. The decision to hold it was taken in 1925 at the World Conference on Child Welfare in Geneva.
International Children's Day has its own flag. On a green background, symbolizing growth, harmony, freshness and fertility, stylized figures — red, yellow, blue, white, and black — are placed around the earth's sign. These human figures symbolize diversity and tolerance. The sign of the Earth, placed in the center, is a symbol of our common home.