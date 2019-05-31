Pompeo in Germany to urge Berlin to increase military spending

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a five-day tour to Europe with a visit to Berlin, where he would urge Germany to increase its military spending, abandon the deal with the Chinese Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and revise the pipeline project with Russia, Reuters reported.
Pompeo will meet with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel. His visit was scheduled earlier this month, but was canceled at the last minute amid rising tensions around Iran.
Pompeo will also visit Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK.
Speaking to reporters before heading to Berlin, Pompeo said that Germany needed to do more to fulfill NATO’s commitments to increase defense spending to two percent of GDP.
“The president is not satisfied,” Pompeo said of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly complained that Germany and other NATO allies are not pulling their weight in the alliance. “They need to come up with a plan to get there. We do need them to step up,” Pompeo said. “They’re an important, big economy inside of the EU, and we need them fully engaged and devoting adequate resources to the protection of Europe.”
According to him, Huawei, which Washington sees as a threat to NATO’s security, will be discussed at each stop in Europe.
“Everywhere I go, we talk about the opportunities and challenges that China presents not only to the United States and its security but to countries around the world. So it will be a topic,” he said.
Washington told allies not to use Huawei’s technology and equipment to create 5G networks because of concerns that this would allow China to spy on confidential messages and data.
Pompeo said that he would also discuss Iran, the issue on which the Trump administration disagreed with Germany and other European allies, abandoning the 2015 international nuclear deal.