PM proposes to CoE to engage in Armenia judiciary reforms

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday morning had a working breakfast with members of a Council of Europe (CoE) high-ranking mission, led by director general Christos Giakoumopoulos of the CoE Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law, and which has arrived in Armenia to assist in the judiciary reforms in the country.

The PM stressed that making radical changes in Armenia’s judiciary is a priority process and agenda for the government, and said these changes shall guarantee a fully independent judicial system in the country. Pashinyan added that the time has come for Armenia’s judicial branch of power to also enjoy the people’s trust. In addition, he expressed a conviction that the Armenian government will succeed—in close cooperation with international partners—in establishing a reliable judicial system in the country.

Giakoumopoulos, in turn, reaffirmed the CoE’s full support to Armenia’s judiciary reforms, and noted that they have arrived in the country to discuss future steps and actions of bilateral cooperation in this regard. He added that the Coe stands ready to work closely with the Armenian government in the respective process of reform.

Highlighting the fact that Armenia is a member of the CoE, the PM proposed to the latter not to help, but rather to engage in judicial reforms in Armenia.

It was noted that the fight against corruption and the reform of the judiciary in Armenia shall comply with the country’s constitution, meet international standards, and be in keeping with the obligations which Armenia has assumed as a member state of the Council of Europe.

After this working breakfast, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for a short vacation, which he will spend in Armenia.