International Quds Day celebrated in Iran

Iran is celebrating International Quds Day. Tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets after the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, called this year’s rallies more important than ever, PressTV reported.
Shouting anti-Israeli slogans, the demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the Judaization of the holy city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem - ed.) and the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Tasnim said.
The marchers also expressed strong opposition to the so-called ‘deal of the century’ - the US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Many Iranian officials and prominent figures joined demonstrations in various cities.
In the capital Tehran, meetings are organized along ten different routes, ending at the University of Tehran, where parishioners will attend Friday prayers.
Every year, International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.