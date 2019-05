The US did not deserve talks with Iran, said the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, rejecting the possibility of any Iran-US talks.

According to him, before talking about any talks with Iran, the US administration should compensate for the violation of its obligations and the damage caused to Iran, Tasnim reported.

US officials believe that talks are part of their campaign of pressure, and not a possible solution to the problems, Shamkhani added.