News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
‘Farmers congress’ conference being held in Armenia
‘Farmers congress’ conference being held in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

‘Farmers congress’ conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia on Friday.

The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agricultural policy. About six dozen farmers and representatives of cooperatives from different regions of Armenia, as well as representatives of local and international organizations involved in the development of the field take part in the conference. The initiative aims to create a platform for dialogue between farmers and industry leaders and raise awareness of key problems and how to solve them. Within the program, the Agricultural Union held meetings in the Town Hall format in four regions of Armenia with the participation of more than 400 stakeholders.

It is proposed to introduce subsidies for agricultural lending, taking into account the climatic features of each region. It is also proposed to introduce a state support program for the implementation of veterinary feed, to carry out legislative changes, including the Tax Code to create favorable conditions for cooperatives. Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tigran Gabrielyan as well as the representative of EU Delegation in Armenia Andrea Baggioli were also present.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy Minister: 45% of agricultural land in Armenia is not used
“Today we need new approaches…
 Deputy Minister: Armenia seeks to turn agriculture into stable source of income
“One of the main tasks is to diversify the sales market to three directions…
 Armenia Parliament discusses Aren Danielyan’s candidacy for SCPEC Member
His candidacy as a member of the State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition is being discussed…
 Armenia commodity turnover with Turkmenistan doubled in 2018
Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat, met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow…
 Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenian Parliament discussing nomination of member of State Committee for Protection of Economic Competition
Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly Vahe Enfiajyan noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos