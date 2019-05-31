‘Farmers congress’ conference being held in Armenia

‘Farmers congress’ conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia on Friday.

The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agricultural policy. About six dozen farmers and representatives of cooperatives from different regions of Armenia, as well as representatives of local and international organizations involved in the development of the field take part in the conference. The initiative aims to create a platform for dialogue between farmers and industry leaders and raise awareness of key problems and how to solve them. Within the program, the Agricultural Union held meetings in the Town Hall format in four regions of Armenia with the participation of more than 400 stakeholders.

It is proposed to introduce subsidies for agricultural lending, taking into account the climatic features of each region. It is also proposed to introduce a state support program for the implementation of veterinary feed, to carry out legislative changes, including the Tax Code to create favorable conditions for cooperatives. Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tigran Gabrielyan as well as the representative of EU Delegation in Armenia Andrea Baggioli were also present.