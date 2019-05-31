News
Russia receives no request from Iran for purchase of S-400s
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russia did not receive a request from Iran for the purchase of S-400s anti-aircraft missile systems, Interfax reported referring to sources

According to an insider, Russia continues to cooperate with Iran over servicing the previously delivered S-300 complexes and 'these obligations are fully met.'

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russia refused to conclude a deal with Iran on S-400 missiles. The agency cites several sources, including an unnamed high-ranking Russian official.

Russia rejected the Iranian request for the purchase of S-400, having decided that the sale of these systems will lead to an increase of tensions in the Middle East, the agency’s source says.

In 2016, Russia fulfilled the contract to supply Iran with S-300 air defense systems. Iran paid Russia $ 1 billion for the supply.
