Deputy Minister: Armenia seeks to turn agriculture into stable source of income
Deputy Minister: Armenia seeks to turn agriculture into stable source of income
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government is committed to making agriculture a stable source of income, said Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tigran Gabrielyan on Friday during the ‘Farmers congress’ conference.

According to him, the government intends to introduce new approaches.

“One of the main tasks is to diversify the sales market to three directions. We also strive to optimize the use of agricultural land, bringing the level of food supply up to 50%, to manage and reduce risks, improve product quality, including through the introduction of high technologies,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that the authorities have also introduced programs to subsidize livestock.

As reported earlier, ‘Farmers congress’ conference funded by EU is held in Armenia. The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agrarian policy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
