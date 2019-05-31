News
Deputy Minister: 45% of agricultural land in Armenia is not used
Deputy Minister: 45% of agricultural land in Armenia is not used
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Forty-five per cent of agricultural land in Armenia is not used, said Armenian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Garnik Petrosyan during the conference ‘Farmers congress’ on Friday.

According to him, this is a result of the fact that problems were raised in the field of agriculture, laws were developed without discussion with the beneficiaries, without taking into account the opinions of villagers and farmers, and all projects were far from reality and ineffective.

“Today we need new approaches. First of all, it concerns the increase of land productivity, increase of personnel potential, stimulation of production of high-quality products, solution of the problem of import,” he noted.

As reported earlier, ‘Farmers congress’ conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia. The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agrarian policy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
