Ankara: S-400 to arrive in Turkey in accordance with schedule

The delivery schedule of Russian S-400 to Turkey continues in accordance with the plan, Reuters reported referring to Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy.
“Reports in some media outlets about Turkey evaluating delaying the S-400 procurement upon the request of the United States do not reflect the truth,” he said in a statement. “The process of procuring S-400s from Russia is continuing as planned.”
Earlier, the Haberturk TV channel, citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, said that the S-400 may not be shipped in June.