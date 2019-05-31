News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party: Karabakh has always been in negotiations
Prosperous Armenia Party: Karabakh has always been in negotiations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Karabakh matter is resolved for us, it’s closed for already 30 years; the people have settled the Artsakh matter. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.

“We [the Armenian party to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] have settled the issue,” Tsarukyan said. “We [now] need [Artsakh’s] international recognition as an independent state. We have no concerns. What needed to be done has been done. The people of Artsakh have resolved their matters; solely international recognition remains. The [Artsakh] NA, President, MPs will discuss the rest; it shall be as how it’s beneficial to their country, independent state.”

As to the matter of returning Artsakh to the negotiating table—and which the prime minister of Armenia has proposed—the PAP leader noted as follows: “I treat [this proposal] very well. Yes, Artsakh is an independent state. They have always been in negotiations. [But] now they should be more official, and that main problem is resolved.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA comments on Azerbaijan MFA accusations of ceasefire violations
As you know, Artsakh categorically denied the information on the...
 MOD on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement: Armed Forces ensure that confidence that people of Armenia be confident
The Co-Chairs are trying to create a climate of trust, the minister said…
 Vice-chairman of Armenia ex-ruling party on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement
It turns out that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have proposed the...
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs accept Co-Chairs' proposal to meet soon
Co-Chairs issued a statement summing up regional visit…
 Karabakh MOD urges Azerbaijan to refrain from exacerbating situation through provoking disinformation
Allegedly, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed from a sniper shot by the Armenian side…
 OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs meet with Azerbaijani President
During the meeting issues of the Karabakh settlement were discussed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos