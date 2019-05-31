Prosperous Armenia Party: Karabakh has always been in negotiations

YEREVAN. – The Karabakh matter is resolved for us, it’s closed for already 30 years; the people have settled the Artsakh matter. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.
“We [the Armenian party to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] have settled the issue,” Tsarukyan said. “We [now] need [Artsakh’s] international recognition as an independent state. We have no concerns. What needed to be done has been done. The people of Artsakh have resolved their matters; solely international recognition remains. The [Artsakh] NA, President, MPs will discuss the rest; it shall be as how it’s beneficial to their country, independent state.”
As to the matter of returning Artsakh to the negotiating table—and which the prime minister of Armenia has proposed—the PAP leader noted as follows: “I treat [this proposal] very well. Yes, Artsakh is an independent state. They have always been in negotiations. [But] now they should be more official, and that main problem is resolved.”