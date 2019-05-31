Forbes: Jean Boghossian brings art of fire to UN in Geneva (PHOTOS)

Brussels-based Lebanese artist of Armenian origin Jean Boghossian held an exhibition 'Cessez Le Feu' at the United Nation’s second largest Headquarters building in Geneva, Forbes reported.
The artist uses fire as a tool to express transformation in his works, the source noted adding that Boghossian understands the role of the UN as it promotes the 17 Global Goals to make a better world by 2030.
“Of course, the objectives to achieve this outcome are ambitious and wide-ranging as they encompass poverty, inequality, climate change, pollution, education and health plus opportunity for all, better food security and cleaner, plastic-free seas,” the source noted.
By creating a series of works ranging from burnt books to paintings created with fire and larger than life installations, he entwines his artistic skill with the UN’s cultural, social and humanitarian mission.
“Jean Boghossian wants his art to stimulate our conscience, question our surroundings and look anew at our individual interactions with art,” the source concluded.