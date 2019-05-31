News
MOD on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement: Armed Forces ensure that confidence that people of Armenia be confident
MOD on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement: Armed Forces ensure that confidence that people of Armenia be confident
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Friday commented on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ meeting Thursday in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, and the respective statement that was issued.

“They [the Co-Chairs] are trying to create a climate of trust,” Tonoyan said. “We [Armenia] have no problem [with that]. The Armed Forces ensure that confidence that the people of Armenia be confident.”

As for the fact that Azerbaijan recently conducted a large-scale military exercise but did not inform about it, the Armenian defense minister stated: “Not solely our party, but, in general, the international community should have been made aware of [it]—[but] which hasn’t been done. We have informed international organizations [about this]. Moreover, there is a corresponding response from the OSCE Minsk Group.”

In conclusion, Davit Tonoyan added that at this moment the situation on the border is relatively calm.
