Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development

An agreement on the provision of an investment grant in the amount of 10 million drams will be signed between Armenia and the EU, said Andrea Baggioli, responsible for the cooperation of the department of international assistance of the EU delegation in Armenia.
His remarks came during ‘Farmers Congress’ conference held in Armenia on Friday.
According to him, loans and grants will be provided for irrigated farming, as well as technical support will be provided. Andrea Baggioli noted that the agricultural cooperation component will amount to 11.7 million euros, and another 2 million euros will be provided by the Austrian Development Agency.
Baggioli noted that given that agriculture accounts for 30% of Armenia’s GDP, work will be done to increase the efficiency of the whole cycle, from production to sales.
As reported earlier, "Farmers' congress" conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia on Friday. The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agrarian policy.