News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development
Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

An agreement on the provision of an investment grant in the amount of 10 million drams will be signed between Armenia and the EU, said Andrea Baggioli, responsible for the cooperation of the department of international assistance of the EU delegation in Armenia.

His remarks came during ‘Farmers Congress’ conference held in Armenia on Friday.

According to him, loans and grants will be provided for irrigated farming, as well as technical support will be provided. Andrea Baggioli noted that the agricultural cooperation component will amount to 11.7 million euros, and another 2 million euros will be provided by the Austrian Development Agency.

Baggioli noted that given that agriculture accounts for 30% of Armenia’s GDP, work will be done to increase the efficiency of the whole cycle, from production to sales.

As reported earlier, "Farmers' congress" conference funded by EU is being held in Armenia on Friday. The main goal of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia through the improvement of agrarian policy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Czech Republic concludes process of Armenia-EU deal ratification
The Czech Republic has concluded the process of ratification of Armenia-EU deal…
 Erdogan still committed to EU membership
Announcing a number of judiciary reforms in Ankara...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Hungary officially concluded Armenia-EU agreement ratification process
At this moment, the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union has registered official ratifications of 12 EU member states…
 Macron rating falls after European Parliament elections
The rating of French President Emmanuel Macron fell by two percent after the elections to the European Parliament...
 Three-day curriculum workshop gets underway in Armenia
The workshop aims at articulating Armenia’s secondary education program philosophy…
 EU leaders re-electing EU leadership
Powers of the current President of the European Commission, the representative of Luxembourg…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos