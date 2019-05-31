Zourabichvili: Azerbaijanis of Georgia must learn Georgian language

Azerbaijanis living in Georgia should learn Georgian language, said President Salome Zourabichvili.
“In order to be full-fledged Georgian citizens, the Azerbaijanis living here must know the state language of the country,” Zourabichvili told reporters in Tbilisi.
According to her, the Georgian language should be the main element for integration and as a native language for national minorities.
“Georgia is a tolerant country and traditions, culture and language of national minorities are protected here. Representatives of national minorities should be full-fledged citizens not only of the region of compact residence, but also of Georgia as a whole,” she said.