Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 33,400 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Sappers from the team of Armenian specialists, who are carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria, have demined 33,400 square meters of area during their technical survey and cleaning activities, from February 19 to May 30.

In addition, the physicians of this Armenian humanitarian team have provided surgical assistance to 394 patients and therapeutic assistance to 801 people, and have conducted 1,354 clinical and laboratory research, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise has informed on its Facebook page.

There are many children among those who have received medical assistance from these Armenian specialists.

Their humanitarian mission continues in Syria.